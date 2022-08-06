Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

