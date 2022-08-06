Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Earnings Results

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Deluxe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Deluxe Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE DLX traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 256,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Deluxe has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Deluxe by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Deluxe by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.