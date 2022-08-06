Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 5,138,821 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $948.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,593,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 111,986 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

