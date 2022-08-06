Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.04 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00017625 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $52.04 million and $102,381.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.11 or 0.07405806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00164728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00264071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00703981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00606172 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005789 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,740,691 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “



