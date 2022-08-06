Desjardins Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$174.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Up 2.4 %

TFII stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TFI International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after acquiring an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,066,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.