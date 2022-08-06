Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

NYSE:DM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.53 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

