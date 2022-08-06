Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $51.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 106,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 435,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 434,761 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.