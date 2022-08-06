Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($172.16) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($197.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($183.51) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($197.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($202.06) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.1 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €174.00 ($179.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €159.40. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($140.00) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($174.79).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

