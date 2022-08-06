Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $98-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million. Digi International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.44 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,423. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

