Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.68

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 246696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Digital China Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
