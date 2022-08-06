Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 8.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 145,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.