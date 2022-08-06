DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Down 6.2%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 104,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 246,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification services; and providing hosting services for industrial mining clients.

Further Reading

