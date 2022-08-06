Don-key Market Cap Hits $1.64 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $366,627.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Don-key has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00265697 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 141.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,781,033 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

