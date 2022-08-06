DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.3 %

DoorDash stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. 18,313,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,228. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 211,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after buying an additional 156,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DoorDash by 834.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after buying an additional 126,998 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $13,779,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,917,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

