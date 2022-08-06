DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.3 %

DoorDash stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. 18,313,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,228. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 211,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after buying an additional 156,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DoorDash by 834.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after buying an additional 126,998 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $13,779,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,917,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

