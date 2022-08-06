Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Tops $0.0344 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $6,986.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00622239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

