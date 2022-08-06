Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075,017 shares of company stock valued at $97,805,305. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.