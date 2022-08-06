Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-2.270 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.17 EPS.

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -264.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

