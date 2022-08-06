Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-2.270 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.17 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.6 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,445. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -264.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,262,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,156,000 after purchasing an additional 327,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after purchasing an additional 91,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,063,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

