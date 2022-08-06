Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.17 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736,998 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,262,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,156,000 after buying an additional 327,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after buying an additional 91,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,063,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

