Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Upgraded at Dundee Securities

Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Dundee Securities currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.75.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPMLF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.52. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

