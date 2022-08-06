Dusk Network Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and $10.49 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.