Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of DVAX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 151.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 374,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

