DZ Bank Lowers Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) to Sell

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

