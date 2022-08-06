Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Issues Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 1,997,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,616. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.