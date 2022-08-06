Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given a $144.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.