Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.36-$7.76 EPS.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.12. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

