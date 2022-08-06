ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. 105,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 500% from the average session volume of 17,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

