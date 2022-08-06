EDC Blockchain Market Cap Hits $76,419.54 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $76,419.54 and approximately $3.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.23 or 0.99954214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00046815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028601 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001458 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

