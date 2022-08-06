Edgeware Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $824,465.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.79 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003630 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00062903 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

