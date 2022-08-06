Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 432,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
See Also
