Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 432,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

