Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $806,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $106.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.