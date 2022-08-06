Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $11,439,096. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

