Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 768.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EIGR stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 728,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,864. The stock has a market cap of $378.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.