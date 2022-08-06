El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.58%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

LOCO stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 193,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,341. The company has a market cap of $342.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 487.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

