Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Reduced by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $301.32 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

