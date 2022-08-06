Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.05 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.32. 2,805,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.64. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

