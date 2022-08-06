Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Cap of $946,071.87

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $946,071.87 and approximately $8,177.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00046274 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,638,630 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

