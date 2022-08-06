Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after buying an additional 208,731 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

