Eminer Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,525.00 (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $53,525.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525.

Eminer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

