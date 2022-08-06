Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enovis has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $164.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

