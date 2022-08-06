EnQuest’s (ENQ) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 21 ($0.26) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 27.75 ($0.34) on Wednesday. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.34 million and a P/E ratio of 154.17.

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 491,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £132,727.41 ($162,636.21). Insiders have acquired 4,649,696 shares of company stock valued at $112,612,031 over the last quarter.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

