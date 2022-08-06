Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE EVC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $439.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.