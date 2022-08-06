Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Entravision Communications Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE EVC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $439.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.
Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Insider Activity at Entravision Communications
In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Entravision Communications Company Profile
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
