Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Envestnet Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 908,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

