EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $381.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $444.62.

EPAM stock opened at $427.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.78 and its 200-day moving average is $328.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

