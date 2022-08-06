EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.48- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $444.62.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock traded up $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.39. 856,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,560. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.