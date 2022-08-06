EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to at least $2.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Cowen boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $444.62.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $12.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.39. 856,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.78 and its 200-day moving average is $328.27. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

