EpiK Protocol (EPK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.53 Million

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $280,307.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00669620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
