ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

ePlus Stock Up 0.2 %

PLUS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.19. 211,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $69.74.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $451.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 161.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.