Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.78.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.
Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
