Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.78.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$191,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,523,958. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. Also, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$191,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares in the company, valued at C$2,523,958. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

