Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.93 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.48-$3.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.18.

Equity Residential stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 115.7% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

